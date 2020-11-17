QOTD: What took us so long to elect a woman as vice president?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Sen. Kamal Harris’s arrival to the role of vice president-elect is glass ceiling-shattering on many levels, and girls and young women are taking notice of her arrival into a position of power that has always been held by a man. What do you think took us so long as a country to elect a woman as vice president?

