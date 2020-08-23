QOTD: What will help lower crime in Dover?

Here is the Question of the Day:

A commentary in Friday’s Delaware State News included statistics showing increases in crime in the area. Dover Police Department is currently hiring, and council is to vote Monday on the chief’s proposal to add even more officers. Do you think that hiring more police officers will help solve the crime problems? If not, what actions or changes would help lower crime?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.