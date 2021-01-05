QOTD: What would you like to see develop where you live?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Kent and Sussex counties are growing! Plans are in the works for new housing developments, commercial spaces and businesses, the expansion of at least one sewer district, and the creation of a riverfront park. What would you like to see develop in 2021 where you live?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.