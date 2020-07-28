QOTD: What’s good about being outside?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Many people find they feel better after spending time in nature, leading some to wonder if we are “wired to be outside.” What about being in nature makes you feel better? Where is your favorite place to spend time outside?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.