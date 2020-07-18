Each day, the Delaware State News will pose a question pertinent to conversations taking place in our community. We’d love for you to participate – in a civil way, of course – by entering your answer in the comment section below.
QOTD: What’s to like and dislike about Delaware?
Jul 18th, 2020 ·
Here is the Question of the Day:
What’s your favorite thing about living in Delaware? What’s your least favorite thing?
Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! And when appropriate, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing.
Comments
Related