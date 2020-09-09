QOTD: What’s up with the shortages?

Here is the Question of the Day:

It started with toilet paper, then it was meat and hair dye. The pandemic appears to have caused a lot of shortages of everyday products. Now, it is reported that laptops are in short supply. What items have you found difficult to buy? Have you found suitable substitutes? What do you think is the cause?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.