QOTD: What’s your favorite holiday show?

Here is the Question of the Day:

For many people, beloved television specials such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are part of marking off the time leading up to Christmas. Along with your perennial favorite shows and movies, what other cultural markers are part of your yearly holiday countdown?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.