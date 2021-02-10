QOTD: What’s your favorite moment in Black history?

Here is the Question of the Day:

February is Black History Month, a time during which we celebrate the history, heritage, lives, contributions and achievements of Black people in the USA. What is your favorite story and who is your favorite prominent person from Black history?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.