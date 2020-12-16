QOTD: What’s your take on inclusive holiday displays?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Among the world’s seven largest faiths there are 15 religious days celebrated between December 1 and January 15. What’s your take on multifaceted displays such as the one in Rehoboth Beach that are inclusive of all religions?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.