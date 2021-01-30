QOTD: Where do you volunteer?

Here is the Question of the Day:

People in Sussex County recently braved the frigid weather to help load cars at a Food Bank of Delaware distribution event. Volunteers are the backbone of many organizations and events that assist First State residents. Where do you volunteer?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.