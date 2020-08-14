QOTD: Where have you volunteered?

Here is the Question of the Day:

A recent article tells how a Camden woman advocated and helped raise funds to get flags, lighting and landscaping installed at the entrance of the Dover-Camden connector of the POW/MIA Parkway. Statistics show that 25% of Americans volunteer their time and volunteerism has a value of over $184 billion. What was your last volunteer project? What will be your next one?

