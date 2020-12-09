QOTD: Where you when you heard?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Many people remember details about where they were and who they were with when they learned about a major event. Monday was the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and Tuesday was the anniversary of the shooting death of John Lennon. Do you remember where you were when you heard?





Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.