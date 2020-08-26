QOTD: Why did you choose to adopt a rescue pet?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Forty-four dogs of various age, size and breed arrived at the Delaware Coastal Airport Tuesday afternoon on a Wings of Rescue flight in partnership with the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Do you have pets? How many are rescues? Why did you choose to adopt a rescue?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.