QOTD: Would searching for exoplanets interest you?

Here is the Question of the Day:

NASA has launched the citizen science project Planet Patrol on Zooniverse. Volunteers will join the hunt for new exoplanets (a planet outside our solar system that orbits around another star) by examining images snapped by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Why would you want to participate in this project? Do you believe there is life on another planet?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.