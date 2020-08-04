QOTD: What plants are best to perk up your office space?

Here is the Question of the Day:

As the pandemic drags on, people continue to work remotely and many are working from home offices. Is there anything special you have done to make your desk or computer station more inviting? It has been suggested that placing house plants on or near your desk is a simple way to become more productive. Do you have plants on your desk? If so, which are your favorites? What kind of plants would you suggest?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.