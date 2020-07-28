Scenic Delaware: On the farm

Brett Coverdale of Harrington took this photo June 16 on the Coverdale family farm in Harrington.
Print Edition
The Delaware State News is published seven days a week. You can find it in retail outlets throughout downstate Delaware, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.
The Chronicle
The Chronicle is a published once a month and mailed to readers in Milford, Harrington and Felton. You can also read the free e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition, at milfordchronicle.net.