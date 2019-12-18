Scenic Delaware: West Ninth Street U.S. Sen. Chris Coons took this photo along West Ninth Street in Wilmington Nov. 14. To contribute your scenic photos of our area, email newsroom@newszap.com. Photos must be at least 200 dpi and include your name, where and when your photo was taken, where you live and your phone number. To see more Scenic Delaware photos, visit the Scenic Delaware section at DelawareStateNews.net. Related

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.