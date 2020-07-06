Shorebirds at Kitts Hummock Beach

Jul 6th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Gary Knox of Dover took this photo of Shorebirds enjoying breakfast among the horseshoe crabs on Kitts Hummock Beach on May 19.

To contribute your scenic photos of our area, email newsroom@newszap.com. Photos must be at least 200 dpi and include your name, where and when your photo was taken, where you live and your phone number. To see more Scenic Delaware photos, visit the Scenic Delaware section at DelawareStateNews.net.

