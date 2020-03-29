John J. Mrsich of Dover took this picture of the Legislative Mall Liberty Bell in Dover Feb. 21, calling it ‘Signs of Spring’ with the tulips beginning to show themselves.
Print Edition
The Delaware State News is published seven days a week. You can find it in retail outlets throughout downstate Delaware, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.
Greater Dover Extra
The Greater Dover Extra is published once a month and mailed to readers in the Dover area. You can also read the free e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.