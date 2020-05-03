Swans at Bombay Hook

Jim Webster of Dover took this photo on March 18 of two swans “a swimming” at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
Print Edition
The Delaware State News is published seven days a week. You can find it in retail outlets throughout downstate Delaware, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.
Greater Dover Extra
The Greater Dover Extra is published once a month and mailed to readers in the Dover area. You can also read the free e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.