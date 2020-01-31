The Dome

Jan 31st, 2020 · Comments: 0

Hans Ingram of Wilmington took the photo on Jan. 16 of Sugar Bowl Pavilion, also known as the Dome that is located in Brandywine Park in Wilmington. This Dome sits just above the Brandywine Zoo and it over looks the city of Wilmington.

To contribute your scenic photos of our area, email newsroom@newszap.com. Photos must be at least 200 dpi and include your name, where and when your photo was taken, where you live and your phone number. To see more Scenic Delaware photos, visit the Scenic Delaware section at DelawareStateNews.net.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie