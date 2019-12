Patricia Thompson of Dover took this photo of Winter Wonderfest at Hudson Fields in Milton area, as this vibrant wooden soldier stands guard in the Schell Village near the train and the ice rink.

To contribute your scenic photos of our area, email newsroom@newszap.com. Photos must be at least 200 dpi and include your name, where and when your photo was taken, where you live and your phone number. To see more Scenic Delaware photos, visit the Scenic Delaware section at DelawareStateNews.net.