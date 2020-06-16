AAUW awards scholarships

DOVER — The Dover Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) continued with their tradition of awarding scholarships this year to Kent County students in spite of the corona virus. The students awarded are selected based on their scholastic achievements, community service, financial need and the promise of success at the college level. Dover Branch AAUW scholarships have totaled over $100,000 since 1947.

This year’s awardees include seniors from Caesar Rodney, Milford and Lake Forest school districts.

Sophia Weldin, a senior at Caesar Rodney High School, plans to attend the University of Delaware in the Honors program.

She is focused on STEM activities. She helped organize the Girls Who Code Club at her school as well as being a member of the Computer Science Club and Math League. She is currently vice president of the Delaware Chapter of the Technology Student Association and placed first in Future Technology Teacher and Architectural Design competitions. A well-rounded individual, Sophia also runs cross county and pole vaults for her school track team.

Kristen Greenly, a senior a Milford High School, will also be attending the University of Delaware, where she plans to study elementary education.

While in high school Kristen was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Government. In her free time she volunteered in both first- and fifth-grade classrooms, was a dancer and was named Miss Sussex County Outstanding Teen. In their letters of recommendation, her teachers describe Kristen as trustworthy, caring, dedicated and passionate.

Rachel Taylor, a senior at Lake Forest High School, will be attending Shenandoah University, where she plans to work towards an advanced degree in Occupational Therapy.

Rachel’s goal is to become a school-based occupational therapist. While in high school, Rachel was a member of the National Honor Society, The Business Professionals of America and the Lake Forest Future Farmers of America.

Through her profession, Rachel plans to inspire young women to follow their passion, to work hard and push through when things get tough. Rachel was also a recipient of the Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Award in 2019.