Autism Delaware scholarships available

NEWARK — Autism Delaware is now accepting applications for three scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year: the Daniel and Lois Gray Memorial Scholarship, the Adult with Autism Scholarship, and the Autism Teacher Certification Scholarship.

Named for longtime advocates Daniel and Lois Gray, Autism Delaware’s memorial scholarship provides financial support for students who are enrolled at the University of Delaware and who intend to work in the field of autism in Delaware.

The scholarship for adults with autism provides financial support for eligible adults on the spectrum who are pursuing a post-secondary education.

Autism Delaware’s teacher certification scholarship provides financial support for teachers in Delaware’s public and charter schools who wish to pursue an autism certification.

Applications for all three scholarships may be downloaded at https://www.AutismDelaware.org/scholarships. All applications are competitive, and the number of available scholarships depends upon the amount of available funding as well as assessment by Autism Delaware’s scholarship review committee. Typically, the scholarship amount is $1,000. To be considered, an application must be received by April 30, 2020.