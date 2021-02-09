Blunt Rochester makes service academy nominations

WILMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., recently announced that she has nominated 28 Delaware students for admission to United States Service Academies for the Class of 2025.

Each year, members of the United States Congress are charged with nominating top candidates for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Nominees must now be accepted by the academies to gain admittance.

Rep. Blunt Rochester thanks the selection panel of community members, including active duty and retired service members, for their work and counsel in recommending these 28 students to our nation’s service academies.

•Nominations to the United States Military Academy:

Connor Girard of Newark, Salesianum School Joseph Ketzner of Middletown, St. Andrew’s School Julia Farris of Newark, Delaware Military Academy Zoe Boynton of Dover, First State Military Academy Bridget Sheridan of Newark, Caravel Academy Christopher Lazear of Newark, Newark High School William Nunn of Bear, Tower Hill School Alexander Andrews of Bear, Wellspring Academy Grant Kidner of Dover, First State Military Academy Elizabeth Schlauch of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School

•Nominations to the United States Naval Academy:

Madeline Kuennen of Hockessin, Delaware Military Academy Aidan Curran of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy Connor Girard of Newark, Salesianum School Max Awtry of Hockessin, Conrad Schools of Science Jacob Piretti of Wilmington, Archmere Academy Zeke Dichiaro of Newark, Delaware Military Academy Margaret Boyd of Wilmington, Ursuline Academy Amelia Matt of Wilmington, St. Mark’s High School Nathan Poplos of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School Alec Troy of Wilmington, Salesianum School

•Nominations to the United States Air Force Academy:

Vincy Mendoza of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School Connor Girard of Newark, Salesianum School Zoe Boynton of Dover, First State Military Academy Bridget Sheridan of Newark, Caravel Academy Christopher Lazear of Newark, Newark High School Amelia Matt of Wilmington, St. Mark’s High School William Nunn of Bear, Tower Hill School Nathan Poplos of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School Noah Cillo of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy Natalie Foxwell of Frankford, Worcester Prep School

•Nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy: