Business students take home honors

Students from middle and high schools across the state took home awards from the 2020 Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference recently.

Almost 400 high school business students from 27 schools in the state attended, and about 350 business students from 24 middle schools statewide participated.

High school students competed in 65 events in the categories of: management, marketing and communications, digital communications and design, management information systems, business administration, and finance. These students also attended various workshops and campaigned for the state officer leadership team. The middle level students spent their day competing in 15 events and attending a variety of workshops.

About 71 middle level students and 140 high school students qualified to attend the 2020 BPA National Leadership Conference that will take place in Washington, DC in May.

Markevis Gideon of Nerdit Now was keynote speaker.

The high school event culminated with the celebration of leadership, recognition of community services, and the presentation of the 2020 – 2021 State Officer Leadership Team at the awards ceremony with school representatives and families in attendance.

The following student members were elected to serve on the State Officer Leadership Team for 2020 – 2021:

• President – Rachel Brzezicki from Lake Forest High School (Lake Forest School District)

• Vice President – Krunal Patel from Delmar High School (Delmar School District)

• Secretary – Nidhi Patel from Odyssey Charter High School (Charter)

• Treasurer – Desere Ndikum from Newark Charter School (Charter)

• Historian/Parliamentarian – Rahul Konkimalla from Newark Charter School (Charter)

Shivam Pathak of Christiana High School (Christina School District) was named Student of the Year, and Shawn Smith of Appoquinimink High School (Appoquinimink School District) was named Secondary Adviser of the Year. The Outstanding Service Award was presented to Rich Jester of JP Morgan Chase. The Honorary Life Membership Award was presented to Sandi Fritzler.

The middle school event culminated with the presentation of the middle level representative to the State Officer Leadership Team: Kinga Gul of Newark Charter School (Charter).

BPA is the career and technical student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. For more information, please visit the BPA Web site at www.bpa.org or contact Dr. Lisa Wilson, Delaware BPA state advisor, at lisa.wilson@doe.k12.de.us.