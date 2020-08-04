Caesar Rodney AFJROTC earns Silver Star

Caesar Rodney High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps volunteers at the Thunder Over Dover Air Show. (Submitted photo)

CAMDEN — Caesar Rodney High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) have earned the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award for 2019-2020.

This prestigious award recognizes the top 5% of all AFJROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities. The mission of AFJROTC is to “Develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.”

The importance of service and understanding how it positively impacts our cadets, schools, communities and our nation is a critical component of what they strive to teach through our program and is a central part of the mission in AFJROTC.

The award is earned by units with the highest per cadet average of community service hours that are planned and conducted by cadets under the supervision of instructors. During this past school year, Caesar Rodney High School’s AFJROTC earned 5,300 hours of community service.

This award also recognizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors, and the support of the school and the local community.

“The Silver Star award that our AFJROTC cadets and instructors have received is a testament to their hard work and their commitment to our community. We are so proud of their efforts,” said Dr. Sherry Kijowski, principal of Caesar Rodney High.

Caesar Rodney High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructors Col. (Ret) Mitch Berger said, “Master Sgt Jon Wedel and I are extremely proud of our cadets and parents who made this happen. We’ve increased the number of community service hours every year and have come close to receiving this award for the last couple of years but never broke through. It is a testament to our cadet leadership and the desire of our cadets to do good things in the community and district.”

This year, the 125,000 cadets of AFJROTC conducted 1.5 million community service hours.