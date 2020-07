CAMDEN – Workers at Caesar Rodney High School were busy with pressure washers Thursday morning trying to erase Black Lives Matter and other comments that were written in chalk on the front of the school and on sidewalks sometime Wednesday night.

Officials at CR did not have any comment regarding the words that were written on and around the high school Thursday morning.

Caesar Rodney High School was discovered with chalk protests written on it Thursday.



Workers pressure wash the chalk protests off the school and sidewalks Thursday.

