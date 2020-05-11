Caesar Rodney School District starts hotline

CAMDEN – The Caesar Rodney School District is launching an instructional support hotline today that will be available for parents who would like support in helping their child with ELA, math, science and social studies content. Staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The number to call is (302) 943-7572.

If a child attends one of the district’s countywide schools, call (302) 943-0829.

When calling, please leave both your name, your child’s name and grade, a return phone number and a brief description of with what you need support .