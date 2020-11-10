Caesar Rodney’s Kevin Fitzgerald named Superintendent of the Year

WYOMING – Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, superintendent of the Caesar Rodney School District, is Delaware’s 2020-2021 Superintendent of the Year.

The award, given by the Delaware Association of School Administrators, is designed to recognize and pay tribute to the talent and vision of the men and women who lead Delaware’s public schools.

Dr. Fitzgerald was selected for the SoY Award by the members of the Delaware Chief School Officers Association. This acknowledgment by his peers demonstrates the respect and admiration they have for his dedication to and leadership in the field of education.

“Over the past year our schools have had to adapt in ways never before imagined as COVID-19 forced us to quickly pivot into remote learning and then challenged us on ways to safely reopen our school buildings,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in a prepared statement. “Delaware educators and students were lucky to have Dr. Fitzgerald leading the Delaware Chief School Officers Association during this time. His seasoned, steadfast leadership helped steer district and state leaders as we made difficult decisions and creatively problem-solved ways to continue providing our students with the high-quality instruction they deserve in safe, supportive learning environments.”

Being chosen as the Delaware Superintendent of the Year allows Dr. Fitzgerald to be eligible for the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year Program.

The National winner will be honored at part of the 33rd AASA National Conference on Education in early 2021. More information can be found at this website: www.aasa.org/content.aspx?id=3404.

Dr. Dan Shelton, Superintendent of the Christina School District & President of CSOA, praised Dr. Fitzgerald in a press release.

“Dr. Fitzgerald has been a tremendous leader, not only in the Caesar Rodney School District, but as the leader of all School Chiefs in Kent County, as well as serving as the President of the CSOA during one of the most difficult times in history,” he said. “Dr. Fitzgerald’s dedication to the students and families is truly admirable. In addition, Dr. Fitzgerald also served on the United Way board of Directors and the DIAA board of directors, two positions with tremendous impact on our students and families.”

In his own district, Dr. Kristina Failing, principal of F. Neil Postlethwait Middle School praised his work ethic.

“I know I can call or text Dr. Fitzgerald at any time day or night, and he will respond,” she said in a prepared statement. “He wants CR students to always be taken care of. He is a true advocate for kids and a supporter of them always beings fed, clothed, and getting help in times of hardship.”