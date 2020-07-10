Capital employee selected as School Psychologist of Year

DOVER — The Delaware Association of School Psychologists has chosen Amanda Wells, a school psychologist for the Kent County Community School program in the Capital School District, as School Psychologist of the Year for 2020-2021.

Dr. Wells serves as the lead psychologist for the Kent County Community School. She provides direct services to students with a multitude of disabilities using a collaborative, team-based approach.

Her professional activities include school psychologist mentor, Internship Supervisor, Professional Advocate, National Crisis Prevention Trainer, District Lead Psychologist, Chair of district’s mental health committee, Threat Protocol and Debriefing subcommittee lead, School and district PD provide and Tier 2/3 team creator. Dr. Wells is the 2019-2020 KCCS Specialist of the Year.