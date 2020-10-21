Capital school board meeting tonight



DOVER — The Capital School District Board of Education will convene for its regular monthly meeting today, through an in-person, live-stream meeting which can be located at http://bit.ly/csdpublic meeting.

The board will convene into open session at 5:30 p.m. and entertain a motion to move into executive session for the purpose of discussion on student matters, personnel matters and legal matters as set forth in Delaware Code §10004 Open Meetings, subsection (a) and subsection (b) items (4), (7) and (9).

The executive session shall take place through an in-person/virtual meeting.

The board will reconvene into public session through an in-person, live-stream meeting at approximately 7 p.m. This meeting is also accessible using http://bit.ly/csdpublicmeeting. There will be an opportunity to have public comments in person or through the link available on the same web page, http://bit.ly/csdpublicmeeting.