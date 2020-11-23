Carson named superintendent of Sussex Tech

GEORGETOWN — Kevin Carson will take the title of superintendent of Sussex Technical School District following the school board’s unanimous vote.

“Dr. Carson’s leadership over the last four months has set Sussex Tech on the right path for the future, despite the many difficulties stemming from the pandemic,” Board of Education President Warren Reid said in a prepared statement. “He has steered our district through rough waters and put us on a course for continued success. We know there are still challenges ahead, and believe that Dr. Carson is the right person for the job.”

He had previously been named Acting Superintendent in July, after the resignation of then-Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. Mr. Guthrie informed the board and district staff over the summer that he would be stepping down effective July 31 for a family health matter.

Dr. Carson, of Seaford, has several decades of experience in educational administration. He served as assistant superintendent at Sussex Tech, superintendent of the Seaford School District and superintendent of both the Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge school districts. He has been a senior fellow with the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration and is a member of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.

He began his educational career as assistant superintendent at Sussex Tech in 1988. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Wesley College, a master’s degree in personnel management from Central Michigan University and a doctorate in vocational education from Temple University.

Following the announcement, Dr. Carson thanked the board for its continued support.

“As a united team, we have accomplished a great deal to serve our students under very trying circumstances,” he said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate the confidence that the Board has placed in me, and look forward to continuing to work with our entire District team moving forward.”