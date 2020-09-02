Century Club hands out scholarship to More’s Sterling



DOVER — The Dover Century Club (DCC) has awarded a $1,000 college scholarship to recently graduated St. Thomas More Academy senior Lexi Sterling, daughter of Kim Sterling of Dover.

At St. Thomas More Academy, Lexi excelled in academics and leadership, including serving as an officer in her school’s National Honor Society, Student Government Association and the Student Ambassador Program.

She represented St. Thomas More at the Delaware American Legion’s Girls State Seminar and the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program. In addition, she served as a liturgical choir member and peer leader of a youth group at Holy Cross Church, as well as dance teacher and camp counselor at the Dance Factory in Dover.

In the fall Lexi will attend St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and major in criminal justice.