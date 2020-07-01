Christiana Conservancy awards Greenwood student

WILMINGTON — On June 9, the Christina Conservancy presented Cole C. Palmer from Greenwood, with the 2020 Edward W. Cooch, Jr. Environmental Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually thanks to a fund established to honor one of the Conservancy’s founders, Edward W. Cooch, Jr.

Mr. Palmer will be attending Delaware State University in the fall to study natural resources and fisheries management, after graduating from its Early College High School this spring. He has an impressive academic record that includes college credits in Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science along with stellar grades and test scores. He also has extensive volunteer experience, including stream sampling with the Delaware Nature Society, assisting USDA biologists with wildlife management, cleaning up local waterways, and conducting fish surveys with DNREC.

Both his coursework and volunteer work demonstrate a deep commitment to and passion for the environment that started when he was a young child.

According to Martha Narvaez, vice-president of the Christina Conservancy Board of Directors and chair of its scholarship committee, “The committee felt that Cole’s numerous volunteer activities and his academic pursuits undoubtedly exemplified the ideals that guided Ned’s passion to preserve, protect and conserve water resources and the natural environment. We are thrilled to honor Cole and look forward to seeing his future contributions to Delaware’s environment.”

Starting in 2012 this $1,500 scholarship has been awarded each year to a student recognized by the scholarship committee who demonstrates the ideals that Ned Cooch carried out in his daily life. Scholarship applications are due in April and awards are typically announced in June to a

Delaware high school student or veteran applying to an accredited community college, college, or university for the following fall semester majoring in an environmental field of study.

For additional information about the scholarship, past participants and how to apply see http://www.christinaconservancy.org/scholarship/edward-w-cooch-jr-scholarship/.