Constellation, Sussex Academy complete project

GEORGETOWN — Constellation, a leading retail energy provider, and the Sussex Academy have announced the completion of an 820 kilowatt, ground-mounted solar generation project located on the Sussex Academy campus.

Comprised of more than 2,100 photovoltaic panels, the solar array is expected to produce just under 1 million kilowatt hours of energy annually. Generating the same amount of electricity using nonrenewable sources would result in the release of nearly 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide, or the equivalent emissions from more than 75 homes’ energy use annually, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

The solar generation project follows multiple energy savings projects implemented on the Sussex Academy campus over the past few years.

The project required no upfront capital from Sussex Academy, which will purchase the electricity generated array through a 20-year solar power purchase agreement with Constellation. For Constellation, the project helps satisfy the five megawatts of renewable generation committed to be developed in the State of Delaware through the Exelon-Pepco Holdings merger in 2016.