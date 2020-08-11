CR senior to join National Tech team

CAMDEN — Caesar Rodney High School senior Priya Gupta will join the 2020-2021 National Technology Student Association (TSA) Officer Team as their national secretary.

Only six students in the country are chosen for TSA national officer positions each year. The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national organization of students engaged in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Open to students enrolled in or who have completed technology education courses, TSA’s membership includes more than 250,000 middle and high school students across the United States. TSA is supported by educators, parents, and business leaders who believe in the need for a technologically literate society. Members learn through exciting competitive events, leadership opportunities, and much more. A wide range of activities makes TSA a positive experience for every student.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be representing the 250,000 members of the Technology Student Association as their National TSA Secretary for the coming school year. Together, with the National TSA Officer Team, we will work to provide an enhanced experience for all of the TSA members across the country,” said Priya.