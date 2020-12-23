DCF offers scholarships for 2021-22



GEORGETOWN — Delaware students are invited to apply for scholarships available through the Delaware Community Foundation. The deadline to apply is March 15.

Last year, the DCF awarded $306,800 in scholarships, helping 165 students throughout the state pursue secondary education. Students can apply for most scholarships by completing a single online application, available at delcf.org/scholarships.

On the website, students can review all criteria and award amounts before beginning the application process. Candidates also can view the DCF Scholarship Compendium, with information on all available scholarships.

The online application system guides applicants through a series of questions to determine which scholarships they may be eligible for. Students are automatically considered for every scholarship for which they meet the minimum criteria.

There is no cap on the number of scholarships or the amount students may receive. Funding from many of the scholarships may be applied to the costs of textbooks and fees, in addition to tuition. Some are one-time awards, and others are renewable.

For more information, contact Kelly Sheridan, 302-856-4393 or ksheridan@delcf.org.