DCS names newest group of students

WILMINGTON — Delaware College Scholars recently announced the newest cohort of students (slated to begin its program this June. Students who have been selected in Kent and Sussex counties, among others across the state, include:

Mickayla Austin, Sussex Central High School; Savaha Batson, Polytech High School; Lily Cutchin, Sussex Central High School; Nariyah Farlow-Brown, Early College High School, DSU; Deleon Foster, Smyrna High School; Dakota Hickerson, Laurel High School; Amber Karpin, Cape Henlopen High School; Hannah Lynch, Sussex Central High School; Destiny Nkop, Dover High School; Brianna Owens, Lake Forest High School; Chadence Parker, POLYTECH High School; Nathanael Pierre-Louis, Smyrna High School; Jaden Reed, Sussex Academy; Iyanna Register, Caesar Rodney High School; Madison Ridgeway, POLYTECH High School; An’Yae Riley, Dover High School; Steven Schwan, Milford High School; Candace Thompson, Caesar Rodney High School; Michael Vaughn, Caesar Rodney High School; LaShay White, Milford High School; Madison Wolfe, Milford High School; Alena Wright, Cape Henlopen High School

These scholars, who are finishing their sophomore year of high school, were selected through a rigorous application process. Just to qualify to apply, each of these students had have at least a 3.0 GPA; be in the top 20 percent of their class; and qualify for AP courses. Each chosen scholar is a high-performing student from an under-resourced background, most of whom are first-generation college students.

Starting June 13, DCS’ newest scholars will embark on the first virtual version of our summer program. Launched virtually rather than residentially this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will begin an intense reading, writing, problem-solving, and discussion-based curriculum. They will receive college mentorship; participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with faculty; and form lasting relationships with their peer groups that have similar academic goals.

Once this summer’s program is complete, these selected scholars will continue the program for the next two summers, where they will contin-ue their intense academic and likely participate in residential experiences. They will apply to college with the help of one-on-one advising, learn about financial aid and scholarships, explore strategies for college major and course selection and formulate a plan to complete a successful freshman year of college. Students will then remain with their DCS College Persistence Officer as they continue to advance towards re-ceiving an undergraduate degree. DCS’ College Persistence Officers provide one-on-one advisement and mentorship to ensure students remain on track to graduate on time. Unique to Delaware, DCS is the only program in the state that both prepares students for college and then remains with its participants after high school graduation and college acceptance.

To learn more about DCS, please visit delawarecollegescholars.com.