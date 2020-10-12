Delaware Farm Bureau awards scholarships

CAMDEN — The Delaware Farm Bureau recently announced scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 school year.

Maci Carter of Harrington, a Lake Forest High School graduate, is the State Women’s Committee scholarship awardee set to receive $2,500. She plans to attend the University of Delaware majoring in agriculture and natural resources and minoring in plant science.

She also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee along with a Sussex Technical High School graduate Shannon O’Hara of Milford. Ms. O’Hara will attend Stevenson University in Maryland to study business communications.

The Delaware Farm Bureau county-led Women’s Committees also awarded $1,000 scholarships this year.

Dylynn Cubbage of Hartly, a Caesar Rodney High School graduate headed to Delaware State University to study agriculture education and animal science, earned a scholarship from the Kent County Women’s Committee.

Goodwin K. Cobb of Glasgow, a Newark Charter High School graduate headed to the University of Delaware for mechanical engineering, earned a scholarship from the New Castle County Women’s Committee. He is also interested in minoring in political science or finance.

Blair Hill of Lewes, a Cape Henlopen High School graduate and Virginia Tech student studying animal and poultry science, earned a scholarship from the Sussex County Women’s Committee.

Cobb also earned a $1,000 scholarship from the New Castle County Farm Bureau, as well as Middletown High School graduate Helena Kirk of Townsend and Cab Calloway School of the Arts graduate Madison Cook of Newark. Kirk plans to attend college to study construction management and Cook is a Norwich University student studying international studies, Spanish and leadership.

The Sussex County Farm Bureau awarded $250 scholarships to Shannon O’Hara, Sussex Technical High School graduate Megan Moriarty of Millsboro, Cape Henlopen High School graduate Alexandra Wilson of Lewes and WaterGirl Farm Academy graduate Lake Vasey of Milford.

Ms. Moriarty is headed to Liberty University to study nursing and global studies.

Ms. Vasey will study theater and costume design at Temple University and Ms. Wilson will continue to play field hockey at the University of Mary Washington.

The Kent County Farm Bureau awarded $500 each to Lake Forest High School graduate Alexa Bowman of Felton with the Beatrice Gooden Memorial Scholarship and Smyrna High School graduate Jessica Bergold of Clayton with the Hubert Cannon Memorial Scholarship.

Ms. Bowman plans to attend the University of Delaware for biomedical engineering and animal science studies. Mr. Bergold will also be headed to the University of Delaware where she will study elementary education.

For more information about the Delaware Farm Bureau or upcoming scholarship opportunities, visit defb.org.