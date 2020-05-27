Delaware ProStart winners recognized

NEWARK — Friday, May 8 would have been the trip of a lifetime for Delaware ProStart students to travel to Washington, D.C. to compete in the 2020 National ProStart Invitational, the country’s premier secondary school competition focused on restaurant management and culinary arts.

The COVID-19 crisis forced the 2020 National ProStart Invitational (NPSI) to be canceled, but the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is still recognizing and celebrating the program’s talented culinary arts and restaurant management ProStart students.

Thanks to the generous support of The Coca-Cola Company, Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and the Burger King McLamore Foundation, the NRAEF is offering a $1,500 scholarship to the 2020 graduating ProStart seniors on each state’s championship teams. Students eligible for scholarships will be able to claim scholarship funds starting today, Friday, May 8th.

From Delaware, this includes ProStart students from Caesar Rodney High School and Seaford High School, representing the culinary and management teams, respectively.

In addition, $150 American Express gift cards will be provided to Delaware’s first-place culinary arts and restaurant management team members.

To recognize and show support for all the ProStart students and their educators, the NRAEF will host a special virtual celebration, NPSI Live, on June 4, featuring guest appearances by celebrity chefs and some of the Foundation’s biggest supporters. The event will be held live on the ProStart Facebook page at 6 p.m.