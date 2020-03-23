Delaware school districts continue to provide food for students during closure

Gov. John Carney mandated that all public and charter schools close for two weeks, beginning March 16, and running through March 27.
During that time, many districts will still be offering food to students. Districts’ plans are listed below. This list will be updated. To add information, email bschultz@newszap.com.
On Monday, the Delaware Department of Education announced that it received a waiver from the federal government to allow school nutrition programs to provide meals to students during the closure.
“We know that many of our students depend on the meals they receive in schools as their main source of food. Receiving waivers for the operation of the federal School Nutrition Programs means that most of our districts and charter schools will be able to provide meals for students who may need them during the time they are not in school due to COVID-19,” Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, the state is in communication with other organizations that may assist in the provision of meals for students during this time.”
Appoquinimink School District
The Appoquinimink School District will hold a Grab-and-Go Cafe, which will offer a daily lunch and breakfast designed to be eaten the next day.
Service began Tuesday, March 17 and will run between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for five days a week for as long as the district is closed.
Any child or young person age 1 through 18 is free, and students do not need to attend Appoquinimink schools to participate.
Options will vary but consist of: a hot entree with fruit and/or vegetable, and a cold milk. Breakfast will be available for pickup at lunch and the district will provide milk, fruit and/or juice and hand-held breakfast entree.
The program will operate at the Louis L. Redding Middle School located at 201 New St. in Middletown.
Caesar Rodney School District
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17 meals will be provided to all students of the Caesar Rodney School District and/or any children 18 years of age or younger without charge.
Meals will be provided, at a first-come-first-serve basis, at the site and time below. The meals will continue through March 27.
W. Reily Brown Elementary: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Brecknock County Park: 8:40 to 9:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Dover Air Base Park: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.
Allen Frear Elementary: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Lakeland Mobile Home Park: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Willow Tree Mobile Park: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Marydel Fire Company Station 56: 11:30 to noon
Cape Henlopen School District
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district will be offering Grab-and-Go lunch and breakfast meals to children ages 18 and under.
Food will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School.
All families residing within the district can pick up meals, however a child must be present.
The district is working on delivery options for other locations. The home base for the Grab-and-Go meals can only be stationed at H.O. Brittingham due to state/federal guidelines.
The district is also working with local restaurants, the Food Bank of Delaware and other community partners on other food options for students and families. Please continue checking the website,
www.CapeHenlopenSchools.com, for the latest updates.
Capital School District
Meal delivery will begin on Wednesday, March 18. Lunch and breakfast for the following morning will be delivered in the middle of the day.
The district plans to eventually offer hot meals and meal choices. Food will be delivered by school buses and the Senator food trucks. Sites are below:
83 Spruance Road 10:45 to 10:55 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Baristers Place & S. Little Creek Rd. 11:25 to 11:35 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
Bay Tree (Baytree Road & Fairwind Place) 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Cannon Mills (E. Shell Drake Circle & W. Shell Drake) 10:15 to 10:25 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Capital Green (Rec Center on Sussex Ave.) 10:40 to 10:50 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Capital Inn 12:05 to 12:15 p.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
Capital Park (Community Center on Presidents Dr.) 11 to 11:10 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Cheswold Commerce St. & New St. 10:35 to 10:45 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Country Village Apartments & South Little Creek Rd. 10:15 to 10:25 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
DHS Landor Lakes Apartments 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Dover Air Park (Mailboxes) 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Dover Country Club Apartments (At Office) 11:10 to 11:20 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Dover East MHP Entrance 11:10 to 11:20 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
Dover Inn noon to 12:10 p.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Field Stone Entrance & Kenton Road 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Forest Grove MHP Ent. & Judith Rd. 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Fox Point MHP – School Lane & Fox Point Lane 10:55 to 11:05 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Fulton St & N. Kirkwood 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Generals Green (Generals Way & Arnold Court) 11:20 to 11:30 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Grandview MHP & N. Little Creek Rd. 11 to 11:10 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Greenblade Drive & Independence Blvd. 12:05 to 12:15 p.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Halltown East – (Wheat St. & Blackberry Circle) 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 6 – Capital School Bus
Hamlet Playground 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Hartly Circle MHP & Burris Road 10:55 to 11:05 a.m., Route 6 – Capital School Bus
Kent Budget Inn 12:35 to 12:45 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Kentwoods MHP (Office) 10 to 10:10 a.m. Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Kings Cliffe MHP Entrance 12:00 – 12:10 Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Kings Cliffe MHP Entrance noon to 12:10 p.m. Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Leipsic – Donny Street & Walnut Street 11:35 to 11:45 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Liberty Court (At the Gazebo) 10:20 to 10:30 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
Lincoln St. & Gibbs (Union Baptist Church) 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Little Creek Fire House 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Manchester Entrance 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
McKee Branch Entrance & Walker Road 10:40 to 10:50 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
N. New St. & Fulton St. 11:00 to 11:10 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
N. New St. & Mary St. 10:45 to 10:55 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Persimmon Tree Park Ent. & Apartments Ent. 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Pinewood Acres (Play Ground) 10:20 – 10:30 Route 5 – Capital School Bus
Reed St. & S. Governors 11:35 to 11:45 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
S. Kirkwood & Reed St. 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Simon Circle (Boys & Girls Club) 10:20 to 10:30 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck
Stoney Creek Entrance & S. Little Creek Rd. 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Super 8 Lodge 12:15 to 12:25 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
The Laurel Entrance & White Oak Rd. 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Town Point (Bacon Ave & Buckson Dr.) 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Village of Westover – Charring Cross & Westover Dr. 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Voshells Cove (Richards Blvd. & Jeri Dr.) 10:10 to 10:20 a.m., Route 6 – Capital School Bus
Weswind Meadows (Green Way Lane & Caroline Place) 11:25 to 11:35 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Whatcoat Apartments 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck
William St. & N. Governors Ave. 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Willis Road – Building 160 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus
Wood Crest Drive & School Lane 10:15 to 10:25 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus
Woodmill Apt. (S. Farmview & Independence Blvd.) 10:50 to 11 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus
Medication pickup is scheduled on Tuesday, March 17.
District nurses will be available at each schools from 9 a.m. to noon on to distribute any medication students may need at home during this school closure.
In the event families may need a different pick-up time all medications will be transferred to the district office.
In the event parents are not able to pick up on Tuesday and children needs their medications at home, please call the district office (302) 672-1500 to arrange for pick up.
Charter schools
Charter school students and parents should check with home districts for food plans.
Delmar School District
The Sussex Technical School District has donated its perishable food on hand to a community feeding site to help benefit Delmar School District.
The community site will be located at Renovate Church, 800 East East Street, Delmar, Md. and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Among the perishable items donated were milk, oranges, apples, carrots, lettuce and tomatoes.
Indian River School District
On Tuesday, March 17, a school nurse will be on site at each school from 8 to 10 a.m. so parents are able to pick up their child’s medication from the school may do so at that time.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, through April 9, the district will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up at the following locations and times:
Old Dagsboro Fire Hall: 11:30 to noon
Fenwick Island Baptist Church: 11:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.
Frankford Park parking lot: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
Georgetown Middle School: 10:45 a.m. to noon
Gumboro Community Center: 12:20 to 12:55 p.m. for breakfast, 12:25 to 12:50 p.m. for lunch
IRVFD No 1: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. for breakfast, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch
IRVFD No. 2: 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Millsboro Middle School: 10:45 a.m. to noon
North Georgetown Elementary School: 10:45 a.m. to noon
Selbyville Police Station: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
Hickory Tree Park: 11:25 to 11:40 a.m.
Pepper Ridge Park Entrance: 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Richard Allen School,: 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Dunbarton Apartments: 10:45 to 11 a.m.
Long Neck Apartments: 10:45 to 11 a.m.
Shoppes of Long Neck: 11:10 to 11:25 a.m.
Enchanted Acres Park: 11:35 to 11:50 a.m.
Pot Nets Lakeside Pool: noon to 12:15 p.m.
Rehoboth Shores Pool: 10:45 to 11 a.m.
Pot Nets Seaside (Parking lot nearest Pot Nets Road): 11:10 to 11:25 a.m.
Pot Nets Bayside Pool #1: 11:35 to 11:50 a.m.
Pot Nets Creekside Pool: noon to 12:15 p.m
Lake Forest School District
For students who have medication at school, the nurse’s office at each location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A parent or guardian can only pick up medication with proper identification.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the district will provide grab-and-go lunch and breakfast bags at the cafeteria entrances from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites are East Elementary School, North Elementary School and South Elementary School.
The district added several more locations for this week. Meals will be available at:
Harrington Fire Company (20 Clark St.): 4 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Canterbury Homes (120 Crestwood Drive): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday
J&J (1 Skinner Lane): 11:45 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Messick/Cozy Woods (52 Corn Crib Road): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Bowers Fire Company (3285 Main Street): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday
High Point (2 Willow Drive): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Laurel School District
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, two meals will be provided at once: a lunch and a breakfast.
One lunch/breakfast will be provided per child to anyone who is 18 years of age or younger. The child does not have to be a student at Laurel schools to participate. The child must be present to receive the meal, but the parent does not have to.
Meals can be picked up from noon until 1 p.m.
The grab-and-go meals can be picked up at two locations within the school district, regardless of what grade the child is in:
Laurel Elementary School at the parent drop-off and pick-up line by cafeteria
North Laurel Early Learning Academy and the bus parking lot by cafeteria
Milford School District
The district will provide meals for students under the age of 18 beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Families can participate in a drive-thru grab-and-go service in front of Banneker Elementary, Mispillion Elementary and Morris Early Childhood Center.
Mt. Zion African Methodist Church will also provide meals Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.
Families will receive a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the following day.
Children must be present with their family to receive the meals. Over the next couple of days, the district will be working with local organizations to expand food services for families.
Beginning on Monday, March 23, Milford will add another meal distribution site.
In partnership with Polytech School District, meals can be picked up at at the Houston Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Milford is also offering free adult meals to accompanying adults. For anyone wishing to donate to this, checks can be made to Milford School District.
Seaford School District
Seaford School District will serve meals from its food trucks at four Seaford sites beginning Wednesday, March 18. This service will be similar to the Summer Food Service Program.
Locations and times are below:
Mobile Gardens: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
Clarence Street Church of God from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Seaford District Library from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.
West Seaford Elementary School 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Blades Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. John’s UMC from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.
Seaford School District will be at each site for an hour. Meals are for children 18 years old and younger.
The district will hand out nutritious lunch meal bags and a breakfast bag for children to consume the following morning.
The Salvation Army will provide meals for Seaford Meadows Apartments & Meadowbridge Apartments starting Monday, March 16.
Students must be present in order to receive the food. Parents do not.
Smyrna School District
On Wednesday, March 18, Smyrna School District will begin serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available at Smyrna High School, North Smyrna Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School and Commerce Square from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Woodbridge School District
Monday through Friday, Woodbridge will offer lunch and breakfast for the next morning. Food will be provided to children 18 and under at no charge at a first-come-first-serve basis.
Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Woodbridge Middle School: 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Phillis Wheatley Elementary School: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Walkers Mill (11365 2nd Street, Bridgeville): 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Coverdale Community Center: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Just a Hand Up (12603 Nat Turn St., Bridgeville): 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Wawa (18586 Sussex Highway): 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
WECEC (400 Governors Ave.): noon to 12:30 p.m.
Rifle Range (Rifle Range Road and Passwaters Drive)L noon to 12:15 p.m.