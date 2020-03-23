Delaware school districts continue to provide food for students during closure

Gov. John Carney mandated that all public and charter schools close for two weeks, beginning March 16, and running through March 27.

During that time, many districts will still be offering food to students. Districts’ plans are listed below. This list will be updated. To add information, email bschultz@newszap.com.

On Monday, the Delaware Department of Education announced that it received a waiver from the federal government to allow school nutrition programs to provide meals to students during the closure.

“We know that many of our students depend on the meals they receive in schools as their main source of food. Receiving waivers for the operation of the federal School Nutrition Programs means that most of our districts and charter schools will be able to provide meals for students who may need them during the time they are not in school due to COVID-19,” Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, the state is in communication with other organizations that may assist in the provision of meals for students during this time.”

Appoquinimink School District

The Appoquinimink School District will hold a Grab-and-Go Cafe, which will offer a daily lunch and breakfast designed to be eaten the next day.

Service began Tuesday, March 17 and will run between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for five days a week for as long as the district is closed.

Any child or young person age 1 through 18 is free, and students do not need to attend Appoquinimink schools to participate.

Options will vary but consist of: a hot entree with fruit and/or vegetable, and a cold milk. Breakfast will be available for pickup at lunch and the district will provide milk, fruit and/or juice and hand-held breakfast entree.

The program will operate at the Louis L. Redding Middle School located at 201 New St. in Middletown.

Caesar Rodney School District

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17 meals will be provided to all students of the Caesar Rodney School District and/or any children 18 years of age or younger without charge.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come-first-serve basis, at the site and time below. The meals will continue through March 27.

W. Reily Brown Elementary: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Brecknock County Park: 8:40 to 9:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Dover Air Base Park: 9 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Allen Frear Elementary: 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakeland Mobile Home Park: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Willow Tree Mobile Park: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Marydel Fire Company Station 56: 11:30 to noon

Cape Henlopen School District

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district will be offering Grab-and-Go lunch and breakfast meals to children ages 18 and under.

Food will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School.

All families residing within the district can pick up meals, however a child must be present.

The district is working on delivery options for other locations. The home base for the Grab-and-Go meals can only be stationed at H.O. Brittingham due to state/federal guidelines.

The district is also working with local restaurants, the Food Bank of Delaware and other community partners on other food options for students and families. Please continue checking the website,

www.CapeHenlopenSchools.com, for the latest updates.

Capital School District

Meal delivery will begin on Wednesday, March 18. Lunch and breakfast for the following morning will be delivered in the middle of the day.

The district plans to eventually offer hot meals and meal choices. Food will be delivered by school buses and the Senator food trucks. Sites are below:

83 Spruance Road 10:45 to 10:55 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Baristers Place & S. Little Creek Rd. 11:25 to 11:35 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

Bay Tree (Baytree Road & Fairwind Place) 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Cannon Mills (E. Shell Drake Circle & W. Shell Drake) 10:15 to 10:25 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Capital Green (Rec Center on Sussex Ave.) 10:40 to 10:50 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Capital Inn 12:05 to 12:15 p.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

Capital Park (Community Center on Presidents Dr.) 11 to 11:10 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Cheswold Commerce St. & New St. 10:35 to 10:45 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Country Village Apartments & South Little Creek Rd. 10:15 to 10:25 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

DHS Landor Lakes Apartments 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Dover Air Park (Mailboxes) 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Dover Country Club Apartments (At Office) 11:10 to 11:20 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Dover East MHP Entrance 11:10 to 11:20 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

Dover Inn noon to 12:10 p.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Field Stone Entrance & Kenton Road 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Forest Grove MHP Ent. & Judith Rd. 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Fox Point MHP – School Lane & Fox Point Lane 10:55 to 11:05 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Fulton St & N. Kirkwood 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Generals Green (Generals Way & Arnold Court) 11:20 to 11:30 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Grandview MHP & N. Little Creek Rd. 11 to 11:10 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Greenblade Drive & Independence Blvd. 12:05 to 12:15 p.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Halltown East – (Wheat St. & Blackberry Circle) 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 6 – Capital School Bus

Hamlet Playground 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Hartly Circle MHP & Burris Road 10:55 to 11:05 a.m., Route 6 – Capital School Bus

Kent Budget Inn 12:35 to 12:45 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Kentwoods MHP (Office) 10 to 10:10 a.m. Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Kings Cliffe MHP Entrance 12:00 – 12:10 Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Kings Cliffe MHP Entrance noon to 12:10 p.m. Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Leipsic – Donny Street & Walnut Street 11:35 to 11:45 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Liberty Court (At the Gazebo) 10:20 to 10:30 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

Lincoln St. & Gibbs (Union Baptist Church) 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Little Creek Fire House 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Manchester Entrance 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

McKee Branch Entrance & Walker Road 10:40 to 10:50 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

N. New St. & Fulton St. 11:00 to 11:10 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

N. New St. & Mary St. 10:45 to 10:55 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Persimmon Tree Park Ent. & Apartments Ent. 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Pinewood Acres (Play Ground) 10:20 – 10:30 Route 5 – Capital School Bus

Reed St. & S. Governors 11:35 to 11:45 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

S. Kirkwood & Reed St. 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Simon Circle (Boys & Girls Club) 10:20 to 10:30 a.m., Route 1 – Capital Food Truck

Stoney Creek Entrance & S. Little Creek Rd. 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Super 8 Lodge 12:15 to 12:25 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

The Laurel Entrance & White Oak Rd. 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Town Point (Bacon Ave & Buckson Dr.) 11:45 to 11:55 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Village of Westover – Charring Cross & Westover Dr. 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Voshells Cove (Richards Blvd. & Jeri Dr.) 10:10 to 10:20 a.m., Route 6 – Capital School Bus

Weswind Meadows (Green Way Lane & Caroline Place) 11:25 to 11:35 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Whatcoat Apartments 10 to 10:10 a.m., Route 2 – Capital Food Truck

William St. & N. Governors Ave. 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Willis Road – Building 160 10:30 to 10:40 a.m., Route 4 – Capital School Bus

Wood Crest Drive & School Lane 10:15 to 10:25 a.m., Route 7 – Capital School Bus

Woodmill Apt. (S. Farmview & Independence Blvd.) 10:50 to 11 a.m., Route 3 – Capital School Bus

Medication pickup is scheduled on Tuesday, March 17.

District nurses will be available at each schools from 9 a.m. to noon on to distribute any medication students may need at home during this school closure.

In the event families may need a different pick-up time all medications will be transferred to the district office.

In the event parents are not able to pick up on Tuesday and children needs their medications at home, please call the district office (302) 672-1500 to arrange for pick up.



Charter schools

Charter school students and parents should check with home districts for food plans.

Delmar School District

The Sussex Technical School District has donated its perishable food on hand to a community feeding site to help benefit Delmar School District.

The community site will be located at Renovate Church, 800 East East Street, Delmar, Md. and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Among the perishable items donated were milk, oranges, apples, carrots, lettuce and tomatoes.

Indian River School District

On Tuesday, March 17, a school nurse will be on site at each school from 8 to 10 a.m. so parents are able to pick up their child’s medication from the school may do so at that time.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, through April 9, the district will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up at the following locations and times:

Old Dagsboro Fire Hall: 11:30 to noon

Fenwick Island Baptist Church: 11:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Frankford Park parking lot: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Georgetown Middle School: 10:45 a.m. to noon

Gumboro Community Center: 12:20 to 12:55 p.m. for breakfast, 12:25 to 12:50 p.m. for lunch

IRVFD No 1: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. for breakfast, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch

IRVFD No. 2: 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Millsboro Middle School: 10:45 a.m. to noon

North Georgetown Elementary School: 10:45 a.m. to noon

Selbyville Police Station: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Hickory Tree Park: 11:25 to 11:40 a.m.

Pepper Ridge Park Entrance: 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Richard Allen School,: 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Dunbarton Apartments: 10:45 to 11 a.m.

Long Neck Apartments: 10:45 to 11 a.m.

Shoppes of Long Neck: 11:10 to 11:25 a.m.

Enchanted Acres Park: 11:35 to 11:50 a.m.

Pot Nets Lakeside Pool: noon to 12:15 p.m.

Rehoboth Shores Pool: 10:45 to 11 a.m.

Pot Nets Seaside (Parking lot nearest Pot Nets Road): 11:10 to 11:25 a.m.

Pot Nets Bayside Pool #1: 11:35 to 11:50 a.m.

Pot Nets Creekside Pool: noon to 12:15 p.m

Lake Forest School District

For students who have medication at school, the nurse’s office at each location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A parent or guardian can only pick up medication with proper identification.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the district will provide grab-and-go lunch and breakfast bags at the cafeteria entrances from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites are East Elementary School, North Elementary School and South Elementary School.

The district added several more locations for this week. Meals will be available at:

Harrington Fire Company (20 Clark St.): 4 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Canterbury Homes (120 Crestwood Drive): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

J&J (1 Skinner Lane): 11:45 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Messick/Cozy Woods (52 Corn Crib Road): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Bowers Fire Company (3285 Main Street): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

High Point (2 Willow Drive): 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Laurel School District

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, two meals will be provided at once: a lunch and a breakfast.

One lunch/breakfast will be provided per child to anyone who is 18 years of age or younger. The child does not have to be a student at Laurel schools to participate. The child must be present to receive the meal, but the parent does not have to.

Meals can be picked up from noon until 1 p.m.

The grab-and-go meals can be picked up at two locations within the school district, regardless of what grade the child is in:

Laurel Elementary School at the parent drop-off and pick-up line by cafeteria

North Laurel Early Learning Academy and the bus parking lot by cafeteria

Milford School District

The district will provide meals for students under the age of 18 beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Families can participate in a drive-thru grab-and-go service in front of Banneker Elementary, Mispillion Elementary and Morris Early Childhood Center.

Mt. Zion African Methodist Church will also provide meals Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Families will receive a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the following day.

Children must be present with their family to receive the meals. Over the next couple of days, the district will be working with local organizations to expand food services for families.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, Milford will add another meal distribution site.

In partnership with Polytech School District, meals can be picked up at at the Houston Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Milford is also offering free adult meals to accompanying adults. For anyone wishing to donate to this, checks can be made to Milford School District.

Seaford School District

Seaford School District will serve meals from its food trucks at four Seaford sites beginning Wednesday, March 18. This service will be similar to the Summer Food Service Program.

Locations and times are below:

Mobile Gardens: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Clarence Street Church of God from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seaford District Library from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

West Seaford Elementary School 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Blades Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. John’s UMC from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Seaford School District will be at each site for an hour. Meals are for children 18 years old and younger.

The district will hand out nutritious lunch meal bags and a breakfast bag for children to consume the following morning.

The Salvation Army will provide meals for Seaford Meadows Apartments & Meadowbridge Apartments starting Monday, March 16.

Students must be present in order to receive the food. Parents do not.

Smyrna School District

On Wednesday, March 18, Smyrna School District will begin serving grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available at Smyrna High School, North Smyrna Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School and Commerce Square from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Woodbridge School District

Monday through Friday, Woodbridge will offer lunch and breakfast for the next morning. Food will be provided to children 18 and under at no charge at a first-come-first-serve basis.

Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Woodbridge Middle School: 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Phillis Wheatley Elementary School: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Walkers Mill (11365 2nd Street, Bridgeville): 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Coverdale Community Center: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Just a Hand Up (12603 Nat Turn St., Bridgeville): 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Wawa (18586 Sussex Highway): 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

WECEC (400 Governors Ave.): noon to 12:30 p.m.

Rifle Range (Rifle Range Road and Passwaters Drive)L noon to 12:15 p.m.