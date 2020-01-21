Delaware students nominated to service academies

DOVER — U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester recently announced his U.S. service academy nominations for the Class of 2024.

Sen. Coons further submitted 31 names of outstanding Delawareans for consideration by the Department of Defense (DOD) academies. Sen. Coons also nominated 10 individuals to attend the Department of Transportation’s Merchant Marine Academy. Of that number, three students are also included in the 31 names for consideration by the DOD.

Local students nominated by Sen. Coons:

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

•Amanda Carey of Dover, Dover High School

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado

•Andrew Garza of Dover, Polytech High School

•Donald Mendoza of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School

U.S. Military Academy at West Point, West Point, New York

•Mackenzie Irelan of Harbeson, Cape Henlopen High School

Alternate Nominees:

Kent and Sussex Counties

•Robert Andrews of Camden, First State Military Academy

•Lillian Ayers of Dover, Caesar Rodney High School

•Frank Carter of Lewes, Worcester Prep

•Lahna Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

•Bridget Cosgrove of Seaford, Sussex Academy

•Sharnaé Harmon of Ellendale, Sussex Technical High School

•Ethan Herring of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

•Dan Kaminski of Milford, Air Force Academy Prep School

•Noah Lewis of Frederica, Air Force Academy Prep School

•Donald McAlpine of Smyrna, Smyrna High School

•Bryson Minear of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

•Dean Poplos of Magnolia, Air Force Academy Prep School

•Zoe Quevedo of Harrington, Sussex Technical High School

•Mason Rolph of Seaford, Sussex Technical High School

•Tyjh Weldon of Viola, Air Force Academy Prep School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York:

•Lahna Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

•Wyatt Fruehauf of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

•Felix Harmon of Millsboro, Cape Henlopen High School

•Jake Mundok of Lewes, Sussex Academy

•Cheyenne Snyder of Ocean View, Indian River High School

•Carson Watts of Milton, Sussex Tech High School

Rep. Blunt Rochester selected the 29 students for 40 nominations through the counsel of a selection panel that was comprised of several community members, including active duty and retired service members.

Local students are:

United States Military Academy

•Robert Andrews of Camden-Wyoming, First State Military Academy

•Byson Minear of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

•Donald McAlpine of Smyrna, Smyrna High School

United States Naval Academy

•Robert Andrews of Camden-Wyoming, First State Military Academy

•Bridget Cosgrove of Seaford, Sussex Academy

United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO:

•Frank Carter of Lewes, Worcester Prep School

•Daniel Kaminski of Milford, Polytech High School

•Mason Rolph of Seaford, Sussex Tech High School

•Zoe Quevedo of Harrington, Sussex Tech High School

•Dean Poplos of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy

•Felix Harmon of Millsboro, Cape Henlopen High School

•Cheyenne Snyder of Ocean View, Indian River High School

•Lahna Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

•Jake Mundok of Lewes, Sussex Academy

•Wyatt Fruehauf of Lewes, Cape Henlopen High School

