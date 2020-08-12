Delaware teachers win national honors

WILMINGTON — Two Delaware teachers have been named 2019 recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest recognition that K-12 mathematics and science teachers can receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

Eileen Voltz of the Charter School of Wilmington in the Red Clay Consolidated School District is the mathematics winner. Jordan Estock of Concord High School in the Brandywine School District is the science winner. They were announced during a virtual celebration. As part of the recognition process, awardees also will be honored in Washington, D.C. at a future date and receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

The goal of the PAEMST award program is to exemplify the highest standards of mathematics and science teaching in addition to honoring individual achievement. Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of mathematics and science education. The award alternates between teachers teaching kindergarten through sixth grade and those teaching seventh through 12th grades.

Every year each state selects up to three mathematics teachers and three science teachers as state finalists. A national selection committee reviews state finalist applications and selects one awardee in each content area for every state. Teachers are recognized for their contributions to teaching and learning and their ability to help students make progress in mathematics and science.

For more information about PAEMST and to see nomination forms and application instructions, visit www.paemst.org.