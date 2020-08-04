Delmarva Christian names head of school

GEORGETOWN — Delmarva Christian Schools recently announced the appointment of Matt Kwiatkowski as the new head of school.

Mr. Kwiatkowski began his career with Delmarva Christian Schools in 2014 when he was hired to fill the high school’s Director of Instruction position. Over the years, his duties expanded to also include overseeing curriculum for the PreK- through eighth-grade program. In 2018, he assumed the role of principal for Delmarva Christian High School and recently served as the interim head of school.

Prior to coming to Delaware, Mr. Kwiatkowski taught and held leadership positions in public schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Howard and Baltimore counties in Maryland. He also has been awarded teacher-of-the-year recognitions and multiple commendations and has developed and piloted numerous academic programs to include those for at-risk students.

In addition to protecting the mission and growing the vision of Delmarva Christian Schools, the new head of school also accepts the responsibility of continuing the development of the school’s “living curriculum” and maintaining a school environment that exhibits a love for the Lord and high expectations in terms of achievement, conduct, and professionalism.

