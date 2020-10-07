DelTech announces mostly remote spring semester

Delaware Technical Community College will remain primarily remote for the spring semester, officials announced Wednesday.

“While this is clearly disappointing and frustrating to many students, their families, and College employees, this decision is made with health and safety, first and foremost, being our primary consideration,” Delaware Tech President Dr. Mark T. Brainard said in a prepared statement. “The timing of this announcement will allow us to spend these valuable weeks planning and preparing for next year.”

The fall semester was conducted similarly, with classes mostly done through distance learning, with access to skills labs.

In a letter to students, Dr. Brainard attributed the decision to “a couple of realities” that require the college “to be prudent and consider elements that are beyond our control as we plan for next year,” citing the compounding flu season with risk for new COVID-19 cases as the weather grows colder.

The campus is currently open for students to access computer labs and the writing center. The institution hasn’t had to make significant changes to the facilities, as it can enforce social distancing with a less dense population on campus, given its decision to continue distance learning, Dr. Brainard said in a previous interview.

With classes remote, the college has invested in technology — approximately $1.3 million for faculty development services, technology maintenance and licensing, equipment and services as of August. Zoom capacity was also expanded and wifi hotspots were created at all of the campus locations.

When courses first went remote in March, the college created a virtual Student Support Center, where students have access remotely to financial aid advising, counseling and more.

In a news release, officials said the college will continue to provide targeted student support services on its campuses for those who need to access that assistance in person, and will continue to support faculty through professional development and additional resources.