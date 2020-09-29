District again seeks OK to use former Milford Middle School

MILFORD — Milford School District is gearing up to revisit the use of the former Milford Middle School, which has been closed indefinitely due to maintenance and health concerns for about six years.

The property, located on Lakeside Avenue, was part of a certificate of necessity — a proposal submitted to the state — last year that sought to use the site for a 1,000-student middle school for fifth and sixth grades. The new school would address population growth in the district.

Due to the demand from districts across the state, Milford’s certificate — like many others — wasn’t approved. The board voted 6-0 Sept. 21, with board member Renate Wiley absent, to submit the proposal to the state again.

If the CN is approved by the state, it will be good for one year, meaning the district can hold at least two capital referendum votes to get the project approved, said Sara Croce, chief financial officer for the district.

The total project cost is approximately $55 million (up $2 million from when the district submitted last year). The state would take on the brunt of the ticket, at 74%, while local taxpayers would take on 26%. Local funds needed are $14 million.

The Milford Middle School Steering Committee, formed in 2018, has sought to determine what the community had in mind for the vacant building.

At a meeting in 2019, the public expressed interest in the school remaining as such with the help of renovations and additions.