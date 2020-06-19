DOE announces free and reduced-price meal policy

The Delaware Department of Education announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and After School Snack Program. Each participating school and its administrative office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Meal benefit forms will be sent home with a letter to families. To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households should fill out the form for their household and return it to the school. The information provided on the form will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by program officials. Information on the form may not be used for any other purpose unless consent is granted by parent/guardian.