Dover High School seniors lauded as scholars

Every year since 1984, the Delaware Secretary of Education has tapped seniors as scholars — students who show strong work ethic and are dedicated to their studies, while also showing accomplishments outside the classroom.

Students are chosen by their principals for their academic records and community service. Below, learn a little bit more about the seniors through the nomination statements principals provided and a brief Q&A. Next week, more seniors will be highlighted.

DOVER HIGH SCHOOL

Ashlyn Darling exemplifies a true leader in school and throughout her community. She is an AP Scholar with Honors, President of NHS, Treasurer and Section leader for the Dover High School Marching Band and Secretary for Speech and Debate. Ashlyn serves her community as a Youth Advocate for Delaware CORE, a volunteer field hockey coach and assists elementary school students with musical performances.

Ashlyn Darling

How have you prioritized academics throughout your education?

I think school has always been number one for me, and sometimes it’s been a bad thing like I’ve put it over sometimes my own mental health, but lately I’ve tried to balance it. To me, academics has been something that, I think, is a skill to be good at school. So some people are naturally smart and some people have to work really hard, but I think to understand how academics work, you have to really work at it and for me I like that challenge. So, academics is something I’ve kind of built my life around. I know a lot of the opportunities I’ve been given also like come out of school. So, the better I’ve been at school, the more experiences I’ve gotten out of life so I thought that was cool.

How do you keep motivated?

I think, really, it’s looking towards my future. This is kind of funny, I gave a valedictorian speech [earlier this month] and like this is what I wrote about. … I think, for me, if I choose to do something fun, then like it’ll benefit me right then and I’ll have the memory of it but long term I might have to work a bit harder later. When, if I prioritize my future and think about my bigger goals like being successful, I think that gets me through all the work, because sometimes it’s really difficult especially now to want to sit in front of a computer or write things down when it feels like we don’t have to. But later I think I’ll thank myself for — not really sucking it up — but like keeping my head down and just getting this done.

Danielle Doyle is a stellar student with exceptional character. She is the acting Secretary of the National Honors Society and Secretary for the Dover High School Marching Band. Danielle is an AP Scholar and was nominated to attend the Governor’s School of Excellence. Ms. Doyle is a two-sport athlete – Track & Field, and captain of the Varsity Volleyball team winning Defensive MVP and voted All Henlopen Conference (three times).

Danielle Doyle

What school looks like has changed a great deal in the recent months. Has your perspective on education/school been altered through remote learning?

I don’t know if this is so much like my perspective, but I’ve seen how important it is to like be at school, because we’re learning now but it’s a lot different and it takes a lot longer at home to do assignments and stuff like that. So I’ve definitely discovered the importance and have been really grateful for being in a classroom.

How do you want to use the momentum from this recognition as you go forward in your education?

I think that this recognition will just show me that people see what you do, so going forward, I know that I’m not going to want to slack, or I’m going to want to keep having a good work ethic because this shows that people see what I do.

Julius Snipes is a stellar student with exceptional character. Julius participated in the Science Olympiad and received the Bausch+ Lomb Honorary Science Award and the Military Officers Association of America JROTC Medal. Julius worked at Delaware State University in the REAP Program, sponsored by the Army as a research intern in a microbiology lab to carry out biological experiments.

Julius Snipes

What school looks like has changed a great deal in the recent months. Has your perspective on education/school been altered through remote learning?

Remote learning has definitely made me appreciate the human interaction that happens in the classroom. There are some things that just can’t be recreated in a zoom call which is what I miss the most about being in the classroom. However, it has also taught me that learning does not just happen in the four walls of the classroom. For example, while playing billiards with my Pop-pop, I try to analyze the distance that a ball has traveled and from there derive its velocity and acceleration. Applying what I learned through everyday situations makes remote learning a bit more enjoyable.

How do you want to use the momentum from this recognition as you go forward in your education?

Well, I don’t want it to get to my head. I’m going to an Ivy League school, where there are going to some really brilliant and talented individuals. But I think that this recognition will give me some confidence in telling people that I belong here too. I also hope to inspire others to work hard academically. I lived through some hard times and had financial, social, and physical struggles. But I kept working hard, and I am now seeing the fruits of my labor.