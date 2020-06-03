Dover Library launches Reading Challenge

DOVER — The Dover Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge launched Monday with updates for a completely virtual summer.

The Summer Reading Challenge is open to all ages. Children up to 12 years old read, or have an adult read to them, and for every 10 hours read, they will win a free book and a ticket to enter into a gift card raffle.

Anyone interested in participating in the Summer Reading Challenge can sign up online at doverlibrary.beanstack.org.

The Dover Public Library is also offering a variety of activities for all ages.

Programs including storytime, game nights, do-it-yourself crafts, and book clubs are being offered through the Dover Public Library Facebook page and Zoom. Children are invited to play Bingo with the Dover Public Library by completing activities on their Bingo board, which can be found on the Dover Public Library website.

Teens are invited to participate in a Summer Scavenger Hunt that encourages them to explore parts of downtown Dover within walking distance of the library. For teens with a creative side, the library is also hosting a Creative Contest where teens can submit their visual and/or written art creations.

For more information about the Dover Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, visit their website at www.doverpubliclibrary.org